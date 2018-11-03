Fleetwood Town boss could name a settled side for Gillingham trip

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is revelling in the luxury of being able to name a settled side with only three of his squad ruled out of today’s Gillingham trip.

Barton will be able to name the same starting XI that beat Blackpool 3-2 – if he pleases – after picking up no injuries from that clash.

That has been a rarity in recent weeks with niggles to front two Ched Evans and Paddy Madden hampering their form.

The duo are now back with left-back James Husband also returning for the derby.

Last week, Town lost Dean Marney (leg) and Ryan Taylor (shoulder) with Marney, Conor McAleny (hamstring) and James Wallace (hamstring) the three who have not trained this week.

Taylor is back training but a decision is still to be made on his involvement.

Barton said: “Everybody trained on Wednesday and everyone trained on Friday barring Conor McAleny, Dean Marney and James Wallace.

“There might be the opportunity to do something we have rarely done, which is name the same team.

“But also we have got Paddy who came off the bench, scored a goal and gave a good account of himself.

“He has a great work rate and is a big part of what we are doing.

“We will make those decisions; we have got players coming back which is always pleasing.

“Ryan Taylor is training but we are not sure whether he will be fit for Saturday.

“Whether his shoulder can handle the physicality we are not sure because he damaged his shoulder at Peterborough.

“Hopefully he can be available for selection.”