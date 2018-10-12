Fleetwood Town boss Barton boosted by player news

Have your say

James Husband is the only Fleetwood Town player not in contention for the clash against Shrewsbury Town as boss Joey Barton delivered some positive team news.

Conor McAleny (hamstring), Dean Marney (groin), Tommy Spurr (hip) and James Wallace (niggle) have all been training at the club this week.

Skipper Craig Morgan played 45 minutes in the 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers and 45 minutes in the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Rochdale in midweek as he returns from a hamstring injury.

As a result, Barton’s only absentee is left-back Husband, who has returned to his parent club, Norwich City.

He said: “Tommy was back on the grass on Thursday.

“Conor has been on the grass for a period, Dean Marney has been on the grass for a period; just getting the work into them that they need to go back and give a good account of themselves.

“James came off as a precaution in the game.

“It was the right thing to do; he missed 45 minutes rather than three or four weeks.

“We are getting bodies back; Hubby is at Norwich and is being assessed by them until Sunday.

“I think he is back with us Monday.”

Barton hopes Husband is back sooner rather than later after making the role his own.

With the left-back missing, Barton could hand Eddie Clarke his first league start after he featured in midweek.

Alternatively, he may opt once again to switch right-back Lewie Coyle over to the other flank with Ryan Taylor also able to fill the gap should it be required.

Barton said: “Hubby is definitely out, he will be a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain; something he has had historically.

“The sooner he gets back the better because he has been a really good player for us.

“He has grown into that left-back slot and given us a different dimension.

“He has built up a good relationship with Ash Hunter, and a lot assists and goals have come down that side.”