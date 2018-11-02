Fleetwood Town beat Carlisle in FA Youth Cup to stretch unbeaten run

Fleetwood Town Under-18s won through to the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a 2-1 home win over Carlisle United at Highbury on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Paddy Madden hopes for prolific partnership at Fleetwood Town

Sam O’Halleron headed Town in front from Kian Makepeace’s corner after only eight minutes and Ryan Rydel was unlucky not to double the lead when his strike from the edge of the area struck the bar.

Liam McCarron equalised five minutes before the break but Shayden Morris scored the winner for Simon Wiles’ side on 56 minutes.

Morris’ stunning strike into the top corner followed his brace in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Mansfield and stretched Fleetwood’s unbeaten run to six games, five of them won.