Fleetwood Town attacker Wes Burns says discipline key to elusive away win

Fleetwood forward Wes Burns says discipline is key as Town aim to end a run of seven away games without a win in League One at Rochdale on Saturday.

Town lost six in a row on the road in the league before the 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury on New Year’s Day.

Burns, 24, who netted his seventh of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Oxford United, is unsure why Town are not winning away but he is certain the key is a hard week of work on the training pitch, discipline and structure.

The winger said: “It is a bit of a weird one because at the start of the season we were really good away but could not get our home form going.

“Now it seems to have flipped on its head and we do not seem to be able to get that away win.

“If I had the answer we would be winning away from home!

“It is just a case of being disciplined and structured, and hopefully if we work on everything properly in training this week we will get a result on Saturday.”

Burns says Saturday’s draw was frustrating after he and Paddy Madden had given Town a 2-0 lead.

He said: “It feels like two points dropped. We put in a good first-half performance but it was a game of two halves.

“We knew they would come out in the second half and give it a right go.

“They had nothing to lose and had a 10-15 minute spell when they got their goals and we did not handle the storm. It is two crosses we have failed to defend that cost us.”

Paddy Madden is the Fleetwood Town Official Supporters’ Club (FTOSC) player of the month for December.

The striker scored four goals in six games last month, three of them in the final two matches of the year.

Madden is pictured receiving the trophy from Junior Cods Artie and Costa Chatzikonstantinou ahead of Saturday’s game against Oxford United.

For more information about FTOSC or to join contact chairman Bernard Noble on 07749408881 or bernard.noble@sky.com

