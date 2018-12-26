Fleetwood Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: Match Report

The evolution of Fleetwood Town's Highbury base into a home fortress was cemented with a clinical 3-0 win over promotion chasing Doncaster Rovers.

The Town fans had to bide their time for a home win under new boss Joey Barton, the 2-1 victory over Bradford City the start of the transformation of Highbury into a tough place for opposition teams to come.

Since that September 1 win including this clash Town have won five more games at home picked up three draws and just the one defeat to Barnsley on their own patch.

Since that 3-1 defeat to the Tykes in September Town are now unbeaten in seven at Highbury a stark contrast from their away form that has seen them lose six on the spin on the road in the league.

Ironic then that Town's last league win on the road was that 4-0 victory at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium as Barton's side made Grant McCann's side their first double of the season.

How has the fortress been built?

A mix of playing to the conditions and learning how to a mange a game have been key to Fleetwood's fine home form.

They were not the better team in the first half against Doncaster but with one of the best strike forces in the division at his disposal Barton saw some clinical finishing fire his team on to victory.

Town scored with their first chance of the game and that ruthless streak from man of the match Paddy Madden set the tone - h

Often they played like an away team, defending in numbers but with Madden, Evans and Ash Hunter in their ranks it was to be a case of patience.

A word to the defence too, some heroic blocks from Ash Eastham and midfielder Marney also key to their fourth clean sheet in a row in the league on their own patch.

Blackpool are the last side to have scored against Alex Cairns in the league but one element that Town have been lacking on the road, luck, also was on their side.

Lady luck has not shone for Town on their travels but a Doncaster fight back was thwarted by an offside decision as the post and then the flag stopped Danny Andrew and Andy Butler.

The re-branding of Town's home fortress now sees just two defeats from 12 league games at home: promotion form.

But their current run of six defeats on the road is relegation form.

The two combined leading to the inconsistency of a mid-table battle right now.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton made just one change from the side that lost 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Ched Evans' red card from that clash was overturned on appeal so he was able to retain his spot in the starting line-up.

Skipper Craig Morgan returned to the side with Conor McAleny moving to the bench.

That move saw a reshuffle in numerous positions with Lewie Coyle switching to left-back and Nathan Sheron moving over to right back as Morgan partnered Ash Eastham.

Ross Wallace moved back up into midfield as Town once again opted for a 4-4-2 formation.

They spent the majority of the opening 10 minutes defending deep in their own half.

But despite the early pressure Doncaster only threatened from distance.

Ali Crawford's first time effort flew off target and ex-Town man Danny Andrew fired wide.

It took a string of set-pieces to get Town going up the other end.

A Ross Wallace free-kick and Dean Marney corner failed to threaten Ian Lawlor.

But that would change in the 11th minute as Nathan Sheron picked up the ball on the right wing and whipped in a delightful left-footed cross that Paddy Madden glanced home.

It was a clinical finish from the forward with Town taking the lead with their first clear cut chance.

Sheron was in the mix just moments later but it was nearly for the wrong reasons.

He slid in late on Crawford just 10-yards outside the box with referee Peter Wright immediately stopping play.He eventually brandished a yellow card in the youngsters direction with Crawford testing Cairns' reflexes from the subsequent set-piece as the Town shot-stopper dived to his right to stop his fierce effort.

Grant McCann's side were undeterred by Town's opener as they continued to press.

James Coppinger tried his luck from an impossible angle on the right but Cairns was up for the challenge, batting it away with ease.

At times it was almost like Doncaster were the home team with Town waiting to pounce on the counter-attack.

They continued to restrict Doncaster to efforts from distance but it was too easy for the visitors to pick up that second ball on the edge of the box a host of red and navy shirts free time and time again to pick up Fleetwood's defensive clearances.

Ben Whiteman was next up to try his luck, blasting the ball straight down Cairns' throat.

But Fleetwood were thankful to the woodwork and the offside flag as Doncaster nearly found a deserved leveller from a set-piece.

Andrew's free-kick from the right fizzed past the pack and flew towards goal.

Fortunatley for Town it kissed the inside of the post before flying back out and when Butler nodded home the rebound he was ruled to have been in an offside position.

Though Doncaster applied the pressure when Fleetwood did get the ball in the attacking half some of a the first-touch passing and skill was a delight to watch.

From Holt's attempts to find a way through on the right then left to Marney and R Wallace showing their higher level class as the latter drove into the box from a corner.

His effort was tipped away by Lawlor with Holt seeing an effort from distance deflected over.

Barton made a change at the start of the second half.

Sheron was brought off with Biggins sent into the fray to join Marney in the middle.

That move saw Coyle move back to right back as Ross Wallace moved to left back and Holt to a wide midfield role.

Fleetwood went for the jugular at the start of the first half and got their second from the simplest of fashions.

While they might have shown some silky skills in the first 45 it was a textbook route one goal.

A long ball up from the back eventually saw Evans and Hunter two on one with keeper Lawlor.

Evans unselfishly pulled the ball back for Hunter after drawing the keeper in and he attacker eventually bundled home his sixth of the term.

Doncaster kept attacking as the mist descended with Eastham and Marney on call to make some huge blocks.

It was nearly three up the other end as Hunter pounced on an error by Herbie Kane.

He rounded Lawlor on the left but the angle was too tight for the attacker as his effort just rolled past the right stick.

James Wallace and Wes Burns entered the fray as the mist descended at Highbury as they marked their return from hamstring injuries.

Those shifts saw Burns and Madden move into wide roles with Town able to move from 4-3-3 when attacking to a 3-5-1 if defending.

One of the impressive factors of Town's home play in recent weeks has been the ability to manage games and close them off.

At the start of the campaign it was something Town struggled to do but even with Doncaster pressing they convincingly shut the visitors out at the death.

And Madden capped a fine second half performance by making it three in added time.

That Madden strike boxed off the result and after an impressive 4-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium Town completed the double over McCann's side to make it seven unbeaten in a row at Highbury.



Fleetwood: Cairns, Sheron (Biggins, 46), Eastham, Morgan, Coyle, R Wallace, Holt (J Wallace, 64), Marney, Hunter (Burns, 80), Evans, Madden. Subs: P Jones, McAleny, Bolger, Taylor, J Wallace.



Doncaster: Lawlor, Andrew, Butler, Wilks, Whiteman, Marquis, Crawford (A May, 57), Anderson, Kane, Coppinger, Cummings (Rowe, 46). Subs: Marosi, Taylor, Amos, Blaney, Prior.