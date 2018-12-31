Fleetwood Town 2 Portsmouth 5: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 5-2 defeat to Portsmouth.

Alex Cairns 7

Not at fault for the goals. Another great instinct save and he did not deserve to concede five. Fleetwood might be striving for consistency but not Cairns.

Lewie Coyle 7

The extension of his loan deal from Leeds needs to be a top priority. Once again another all action, tough tackling shift. Like Cairns he has been consistently good.

Ash Eastham 6

Solid especially in the first half. Out paced by Lowe in the closing stages but harsh to critique with the confusion at the back after subs with Town piling forward. Nearly grabbed a goal too. Gave his all.

Craig Morgan 6

Dealt with Pitman well in the first half. Never had him down as a make-shift striker though. The confusion at the back when Bolger sent on gave Pompey a chance to smell blood.

Ross Wallace 4.5

For a player of his quality an extremely poor decision for Portsmouth's penalty. No need for him to barge Curtis like that when threat was minimal in the box. Bad decision.

Ash Hunter 7

The man to be sacrificed when Marney was sent off. But was it the right decision? After two goals in two games he has been full of confidence. Still needs to improve defensively but could he have found something special to get Town back in it?

Dean Marney 4.5

No need for that second booking at all. He did not need to foul Ben Thompson and given his Premier League experience he should know better. Fleetwood were 2-1 up at that point and the decision saw the momentum shift to Portsmouth.

Harrison Biggins 5.5

Given the nod to start and showed some nice touches but probably should have been the man to come off for James Wallace rather than Hunter.

Wes Burns 7

Instrumental in the first goal when he switched wings to the left. Bright and showed how much he has been missed due to his injury. That hamstring injury the reason Barton brought him off to protect him. A key part of this Town side.

Paddy Madden 7

Again worked his socks off and a great finish for his goal. Good positioning to win the penalty but could he have done better with that header that could have made it 3-3?

Ched Evans 7

Like Madden worked his socks off and was cool as ice when it came to the penalty in front of the loud away support. Another good shift.

J Wallace on for Hunter 54 6

Came on to add more experience to the middle of the park after Marney's red. Nearly got a goal as his header hit the woodwork after Madden with the score at 3-2. Returning from injury but still needs to prove himself and stay fit

Dempsey on for Burns 63 6

Burns off due to his recovery. The fans made their feelings known about Dempsey with a chant about the midfielder on his entrance. Showed attacking sparks and is pushing for a start.

Bolger on for Biggins 79 6

It looked like it was a sub that would signal Town throwing the kitchen sink. Instead the move that saw Morgan up front for a brief period unsettled Town with Lowe taking full advantage to put the game to bed. When Town settled to a three at the back in just unsettled them.