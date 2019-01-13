Fleetwood Town 2 Oxford United 2: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-2 draw with Oxford United.

Alex Cairns 6

Not at fault for first goal. Perhaps could have done better on second. Does need to improve on distribution from the back though.

Lewie Coyle 5

A very rare bad day at the office to Coyle. Not up to his usual standards.

Craig Morgan 5

Won a number of headers but beaten too easily in the box again. This time Henry getting ahead of him at the near post.

Ash Eastham 6

Again unfortunate to be in a defence that has conceded again. Surely it is time for him to take the captaincy again.

James Husband 5

Beaten WAY too easily for both goals. Whyte got the better of him for the second. Mackie for the first. Needs to improve and fast.

Jason Holt 6

He was busy but still needs more end product. Needs to really grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

James Wallace 4.5

He keeps getting chance after chance but more mistakes. Delightful ball through to Burns for the first goal but that was the only good thing he did. A stupid loose ball in his own half that lead to the first Oxford goal. Poor.

Ross Wallace 6

Upped his game from recent weeks back in a midfield role. Some Championship class cross-field and balls over the top. Better but still too many loose passes.

Ashley Nadesan 7

What a first league start. That turn of pace in the first half drew gasps from the crowd. Great intuitive play to set up Madden for the second. Given the chance and he has grasped it with both hands.

Paddy Madden 7

The king of the first time finish. Another great goal that moves him onto 15 for the term. Frightening to think were Town could be without him.

Wes Burns 7

That finish sums up how much he has developed in the space of the year. His confidence has come on leaps and bounds and that was one cool finish. But he did play Mackie onside for the second goal. Needs to be sharper defensively.

Hunter on for Nadesan 77 6 A decision that was booed because the crowd did not want Nadders off. Bright as ever.

Biggins on for R Wallace 88 6 Too late for him to make an impact. Bit of a needless sub.

Sheron on for Holt 89 6 see above