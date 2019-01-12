Fleetwood Town 2 Oxford United 2: Match report

Have your say

Fleetwood Town let a two goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Oxford United at Highbury.

Jamie Mackie lead a fightback in the second half as they overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit in the whirling rain on the Fylde coast.

Town struck early as James Wallace's sublime defence splitting pass released Wes Burns to sprint one-on-one with Simon Eastwood and the attacker coolly rolled the ball home in the eighth minute.

Oxford won numerous set-pieces but could not find a way to test Alex Cairns.

And they were punished on the counter by Town's electric front three.

A neat one-two between Madden and Nadesan saw Town's top scorer whip a delightful first-time finish home in the 26th minute.

A fine way to make it to 15 for the term, Nadesan marking his first start for Town with an assist.

But Oxford fought back at the start of the second half.

James Wallace needlessly gave the ball away in his own half to Gavin Whyte, he slid the ball to substitute Jamie Mackie on the right with James Henry converting his cross at the near post in the 52nd minute.

And the comeback was on as Robinson's decision to send Mackie on at the break paid dividends as he poked Whyte's cross home in the 64th minute.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Holt (Sheron, 89), J Wallace, R Wallace (Biggins, 88), Nadesan (Hunter, 77) , Madden, Burns. Subs: Jones, McAleny, Hunter, Marney, Biggins, Sheron, Rydel.

Oxford: Eastwood, Dickie, Nelson, Hanson (Long, 51), Brannagan, Browne 5 (Mackie, 46,), Ruffles, Mousinho, Whyte, Henry, Graham Subs: Stevens, Norman, Garbutt, Raglan, Long, Sykes.