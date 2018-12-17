Fleetwood Town 1 Burton Albion 0: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 win over Burton Albion.

Alex Cairns 8

A deserved clean sheet. Battling not just Burton but the wind and elements. Dealt well with the bad conditions as his fine form continues.

Lewie Coyle 8

Back from injury and another tough tackling and physical performance. He was missed last week and showed why he was on Saturday.

Nathan Sheron 8

Mr Versatile. This time used at centre half. Wants to be on the ball and comfortable passing around at the back but sometimes in conditions like that route one is preferable.

Ash Eastham 8

Mr Consistent impressed again. His performances do hit another gear with the captains armband. Lead the defence and Sheron well. Deserved his clean sheet.

Ross Wallace 7

In the absence of Husband he was moved to left back. Strong in first half but struggled in the second half to handle Harness.

Ash Hunter 7

Some wrong decisions defensively with the conditions in the first half. Nearly scored an own goal with the wind picking up his back pass to Cairns. An improved second half as he adjusted to conditions. A worry to see him limp off.

Dean Marney 7

Battled in the middle of the park. Nearly had his second goal but was offside when converting Madden’s strike

Jason Holt 7

A bright performance. Showed he is up for a battle.

Conor McAleny 7

New role on the right. Showed sparks in the first half and a great ball to set Madden up but again tired in the second half.

Paddy Madden 7

Should have scored his chance in the first half but nearly scored a world class goal at the death. He’s getting the chances though and was a thorn in Burton’s side.

Ched Evans 8

Showed his higher level game intelligence with the penalty situation and slotted the spot-kick away with ease. Not just an attacking threat but defensively strong too.

Harrison Biggins on for McAleny 6

Bright and helped with the physical battle

Kyle Dempsey on for Hunter 84 7

Deployed in a more attacking role. Responded to last week’s substitution the right way by impressing and doing his talking on the pitch. Unlucky not to score.

Ryan Taylor on for Holt 90 6

Brought on for defensive qualities to protect the back four