Fleetwood Town 1 Burton Albion 0: Match report

Fleetwood Town bounced back to beat Burton Albion 1-0 and extend their unbeaten run at fortress Highbury to six league matches.

Barton made three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at Luton.

Lewie Coyle recovered from a rib injury and returned to the side with Conor McAleny and Ash Hunter also back in the line-up as Barton reverted back to a 4-4-2.

Craig Morgan and James Husband (hamstring) missed out with Ryan Taylor moving to the bench.

It was a game hampered by the elements from the off as the wind and rain ravaged Highbury.

It was a tame start but Evans got his eye in early, his effort just deflecting over the bar.

Fleetwood grew into the game as Burton failed to capitalise on the conditions.

The wind was in the visitors favour with Cairns' clearances often whirling back through the air.

In fact the closest Burton came to scoring was aided by the wind as Hunter's backpass was whisked towards goal before just flying wide of the right stick.

It was Fleetwood though who had the best chance of the half.

Conor McAleny found room on the right wing and pulled the ball back for Madden in the box.

It would have been a textbook goal for the Irishman but for once his finishing was off, Bradley Collins managing to bat the ball away.

Fleetwood pressed for an early goal at the start of the second half and that was to come from the penalty spot.

Evans had seen a penalty appeal waved away in the first half when he went down under pressure from Ben Turner.

But when he was impeded by substitute Jake Buxton in the box the referee point to the spot.

Evans dusted himself down to score his eighth of the term in the 51st minute.

Alex Cairns was on hand to ensure Town's lead as he managed top tip away Allen's volley.

But up the other end Collins was called into action to thwart Ash Hunter's bid for goal of the season.

Hunter span on the left wing before whirling the ball towards the top corner, Collins just guiding the effort over.

Cairns again was in the action as he tipped away Will Miller's effort.

Town had the ball in the net again as Marney diverted Madden's strike past Collins but the midfielder was ruled to be offside and the goal chalked off.

Up the other end Burton substitute Marcus Harness was asking serious questions of Ross Walllace.

The wide man galloping down the right wing and creating chances for both himself and his colleagues though they could not find a way past Cairns.

Barton sent Biggins on for McAleny and switched to 4-3-3 with Hunter joining Madden and Evans.

But Hunter was to limp off in the closing stages of the game as Kyle Dempsey entered the fray.

The Cod Army applauded Dempsey onto the pitch and he was soon in the action.

Evans whipped the ball over the top with Dempsey sprinting clear but his touch was just too heavy and the threat faded.

Madden saw an effort deflected over late on and then nearly scored a wonder goal in the dying embers as his 35-yard effort just crashed onto the roof of the net.

But Town had to settle for just the one goal as they easily dispatched Burton on a wet, windy and cold day at Highbury.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Sheron, Eastham, R Wallace, Hunter (Dempsey, 84) Holt (Taylor, 90), Marney, McAleny (Biggins 74), Evans, Madden. Subs: P Jones, Bolger, Garner, Rydel.

Burton Albion: Collins, Brayford, Allen, Turner, Fraser (Templeton, 79) Hesketh (Harness, 52), Akins, Miller, Hutchinson, Quinn, Boyce (Buxton, 46). Subs: Bywater, Templeton, Fox, Wallace, Cole.