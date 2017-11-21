Fleetwood star Burns on fire again in different roles

What a difference a month has made for Fleetwood forward and new wing wizard Wes Burns.

Burns has roared back to prominence after ending his 18-month league goal drought at Blackburn on Halloween.

It was apt that Burns exercised his demons that night, scoring his first league effort since he was on loan at the club from Bristol City in April 2016.

He failed to fire in the league in a loan spell at Aberdeen and then made a permanent switch to Fleetwood last January.

It was not the fairytale return he’d have hoped for and was hindered by injury.

But Burns has been rewarded for his patience and hard work on the training pitch, building on that goal at Blackburn with a game-changing cameo in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Chorley, then scoring his third goal in as many games in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle.

Since then he has started the last two games at right wing-back due to Lewie Coyle’s suspension. That ban concludes tonight at Walsall, where Burns is expected to deputise again.

And the humble forward admits he just wants to be on the pitch and will play wherever Rosler wants him to.

Man of the match against Doncaster last weekend, Burns said: “I just want to play football. It was nice to be able to come back and fill a little space in the team with Lewie being out. I just like to do as well as I can and to be recognised for doing well on Saturday was nice.”

Burns, who turns 23 on Thursday, says the wing-back role is not alien to him after playing there during his four-year stint at Championship club Bristol.

He said: “I won’t say it is unfamiliar but reintroducing myself to the role is going to take some getting used to. As a defender you have to constantly make sure you are in the right position, know where the attacker is and not be beaten one versus one. It is a lot different to playing up front.

“Up front, if someone skips past you it is not the end of the day, but if someone does it when you are in the defensive line they are through on goal, so it is about always being switched on mentally.”