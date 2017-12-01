Fleetwood star Aiden’s Aussie cup dreams

He stayed up late as a boy in Australia to watch the FA Cup, and now Town’s on-loan midfield dynamo Aiden O’Neill cannot wait to feature in the competition again.

The 19-year-old played for parent club Burnley in last season’s cup win over Sunderland and helped Town beat Chorley last month to set up tomorrow’s second-round tie with non-league Hereford.

O’Neill said: “I’ve always watched the FA Cup. It was always on late in Australia, and mum and dad did not like me staying up but it is massive. I’m excited.”

O’Neill believes the Highbury pitch will help Town more than the Victory Park turf they toiled on in round one.

He said: “All the lads are really looking forward to it. We played Chorley and just got away with it. It is at home, so the better pitch will help us lot.

“It will be very physical but it is a very good surface. The soft pitch was very difficult at Chorley and the ball was bobbling quite a bit.

“We will try to play the way we always play at home – exciting football.”