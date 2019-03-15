Fleetwood's season isn't dead yet insists Ash Eastham

Ash Eastham says Fleetwood Town’s players will show the Cod Army their season is not dead and buried by beating Plymouth tomorrow and enhancing their play-off hopes.

Back-to-back defeats at Walsall and Coventry have left Town seven points outside League One’s top six with nine games to go.

Town are 10th but defender Eastham vows that Joey Barton’s side will fight to keep their season alive at Highbury tomorrow.

And the 27-year-old says the Cod Army have a role to play in creating an atmosphere this weekend.

Eastham said: “Creating an atmosphere at our home ground is what we want.

“They will see with our performance on Saturday that we do not think this season is dead and buried.

“We really want to go for it in these last nine games and attack it as best we can.

“If we can match the performance we gave at Coventry on Tuesday, there is no doubt that we will win more than we lose until the end of the season.”

“We still have a lot of points to play for and two games ago we were one of the most in-form teams in the division this year (just two defeats in 10 and five clean sheets).

“If we can string a run like that together, I do not see why we cannot take this season right down to the wire.”

Some fans claimed the players did not go over to the away section after full-time at the Ricoh Arena.

Eastham says he saluted the travelling support as always and insists the Cod Army are appreciated by all at Fleetwood Town.

He added: “I was one of the first over. I can certainly speak for myself and say I clapped the travelling fans. They pay their hard- earned money to come and watch.

“Every week the gaffer tells us to go over win, lose or draw and clap the fans because we appreciate them massively for what they do travelling up and down the country.”

Town lost 2-1 at Coventry, despite having 22 attempts on goal to the Sky Blues’ eight, and Eastham said the players felt the performance was a “bounce-back” after last Saturday’s defeat at Walsall.