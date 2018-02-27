Fleetwood's Hunter hails attack-minded Sheridan

Fleetwood striker Ash Hunter hailed the impact of new boss John Sheridan and his attacking philosophy.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Hunter says Sheridan has allowed him to play his own game, which paid dividends as the 22-year-old equalised in Town’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

That was Sheridan’s first game after replacing Uwe Rosler and Hunter says the new head coach’s approach has given him and his fellow forwards a boost.

He said: “We only had one day to work with him before Saturday but he has filled us with confidence.

“He likes to play attacking football, and let the defenders defend and the attackers attack. That is a positive for the strikers and I hope I’ll enjoy playing under him.

“I’ve not really got to know him properly yet but he has given me a lot of confidence, saying that when I’ve played against him before I did well. He just wants me to play my own game and be attack-minded.

“He filled me with confidence, and I took that into the game on Saturday and scored.”

Rosler was keen for his forwards to defend from the front, though Hunter is relishing Sheridan’s attacking approach.

He added: “It is very good for me. I don’t have to worry about always tracking back.

“I have more energy for when I’ve got the ball going forward to create and link up with the two up front.”

Hunter was pleased his seventh goal of the season ended Town’s eight-match losing streak.

Town now aim to build on that as they head to Oxford United on Saturday a point above the drop zone.

Hunter said: “To not actually lose for the first time in nine games was really good but (we were) unfortunate again not to come away with the three points.

“To end that losing run will give us a lot of confidence going forwards, especially from the way we played.

“It is a point but it is a positive point, given that we were unlucky to not come away with three.

“We played some really good stuff, created loads of chances but unfortunately just did not put them away.”