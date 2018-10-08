Fleetwood's fantastic fans made us feel at home in Doncaster says Joey Barton

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hailed the Cod Army for their role in the 4-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers.

Barton revealed that on their way to the Keepmoat Stadium the squad passed a bunch of Town fans, led by drummer George McLaughlin, setting the tone for their rampant display.

Town went into the game without a win in five, but once Ched Evans tucked away a penalty in the fourth minute, James Wallace, Ash Eastham and Ash Hunter went on to secure the points.

And Barton praised the 205 Town fans in the stadium for spurring his squad on and silencing the home faithful.

Barton said: “We stopped at the traffic lights on the bus coming in and a mob came towards us singing and dancing. At the front of it was George, like the Pied Piper. It was really good for the lads to see that. They were buoyed up by it.

“There must have been 50 or 60 of them in fine fettle. We were delighted. That fed into the players and again they were outstanding.

“The noise our fans created made it feel like we were the home team.

“I’m really pleased that we could reward them with a really good performance.”

James Husband and James Wallace went off with injuries, though Barton said Wallace was replaced as a precaution as skipper Craig Morgan returned after four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Barton was also pleased with a first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw at Charlton in August.

Barton added: “James just turned and felt his thigh a little bit. We don’t want to disrupt the side but you don’t want to aggravate what could be one week out as opposed to five weeks.

“We will look after the players because it is a long old season. That was the thinking and we have fit players on the bench who can make an impact.

“It was great to get the skipper back out there.

“I thought Shez (Nathan Sheron) had a tough period in the first half (against Doncaster striker John Marquis). Marquis is rightly the player of the month for September.

“He’s a proper player for this level, hence people were trying to pay as much as they were for him in the summer. So Shez flips out to right-back and for me was outstanding.

“Also Lewie Coyle – what a great player to have in your side because he competes anywhere you want him to.

“I think you could play him in goal and he would give absolutely everything.

“It is a privilege to have him in the building. He sets the tone for a lot of it.

“I’m really pleased for Alex Cairns to get a clean sheet because his performances have deserved it in recent weeks.

“We have to keep that back door closed. To go to a team who are riding high, and strong at home with really good players, and do what we have done is very pleasing.”

Cian Bolger, Bobby Grant, Gethin Jones, Eddie Clarke and fit-again Conor McAleny all missed out on a place in the matchday squad.

And Barton says that shows the strength at his disposal.

“Look at our bench today. Some really good players on there.

“We have men in the building who you want to be in the trenches with. That gives me a lot of confidence and to back it up with a rampant victory is always nice.

“Instead of recruiting people who are specific for one position we have tried for versatility because of the number of games and how thick and fast they come.

“We are not paying millions of pounds for players, so you have got to get smart with your recruitment.

It is an ongoing process. We have just got to keep doing what we are doing.”