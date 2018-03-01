Fleetwood's clash at Oxford postponed

Fleetwood Town's clash at Oxford United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Saturday's game has been called off early after the pitch failed an inspection by an EFL referee this afternoon.

Covers had been on at the Kassam Stadium since last Thursday but with temperatures dropping as low as -12 at nearby Benson and with no improved forecast for the next few days a decision was made to postpone the game.

The two clubs have agreed that the game will be rescheduled for Tuesday April 10 (7.45pm k.o)

Oxford day tickets for Saturday will still be valid for the new date but if fans are unable to attend then a refund will be available provided tickets are returned to the club by midday on Monday April 9.