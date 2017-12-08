Fleetwood midfielder Sowerby sets example to other Town youngsters

Uwe Rosler wants more players to follow Jack Sowerby in coming through the ranks at Fleetwood Town.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the club in 2014 from Squires Gate and broke through the season before Rosler’s arrival at Highbury.

He had a number of starts in last season’s run to the League One play-offs and also scored in Town’s midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Chesterfield..

He is now in contention for a starting spot at Wigan Athletic tomorrow with Rosler wanting progression from development squad to first team to be the club’s model in future.

He said: “Jack Sowerby will be in the matchday squad and he has now been there regularly for us.

“He has started games for us and been on the bench but it is a good story and I really hope now, in the next weeks and months, he can nail down a position.

“Each year, we want to bring in one player into our first team squad.

“With Jack Sowerby we achieved that and hopefully for the years to come we will produce that.”

Alex Reid and Ashley Nadesan are hoping to be the next players breaking through but, despite scoring against Chesterfield, it may be too soon for Reid.

One man hoping to make the trip to the DW Stadium is Amari’i Bell who limped off in Town’s 1-1 FA Cup draw with Hereford with a dead leg.

Conor McAleny (ankle) has stepped up his recovery with Bobby Grant (knee) still behind him on the treatment table.

Rosler said: “Amari’i trained on Friday morning so that is good news.

“Conor was not in the team training but he was on the pitch, with the fitness coach working on his fitness – football fitness.”

Fleetwood development squad defender Nathan Sheron has joined National League North side Southport on a month long loan deal.