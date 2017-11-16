Fleetwood midfielder Kyle’s call for a set-piece switch

Kyle Dempsey wants Fleetwood to flip their current form at dead balls by swapping conceding for scoring in set-piece situations.

Town scored a plethora of goals from set-pieces last season and rarely let in goals from corners or free-kicks.

But this season has been the opposite.

Dempsey believes that if Town can shore up for set-pieces and be more potent at the other end, then they can climb higher than their current position of ninth.

Speaking on Town’s set-piece frailties before the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons last weekend, Dempsey said: “We are conceding a lot from set-pieces, which we never really did last year, and we are not really scoring from them as much.

“I think if we can rotate the two we can advance up the league even more.”

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at stadium:mk was only the second time this season that Town have failed to score in a League One game.

Their only other blank was in the 1-0 defeat at league leaders Shrewsbury Town.

With the goals flowing other than in those two games, Dempsey says it is a pleasure to play alongside so many in-form attacking players who are among the goals.

Devante Cole has nine for the season, Jordy Hiwula six, Ash Hunter three, Wes Burns – who made an appearance at right-wing-back on Saturday – has four and the injured Conor McAleny two.

With Town now hoping to bounce back from that Dons defeat at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, midfielder Dempsey said of his free-scoring team-mates: “It is great to see.

“When you feel you are going to play them that ball, and you feel they are going one-on-one and you are going to get a vital assist, that really is a good incentive as a midfield player.”

Dempsey went close for Town at stadium:mk but says he is not worried about not having got off the mark himself so far this term.

He said: “It is not a thing that I think of (scoring goals). I’m just trying to play as well as I am at the minute and hopefully the goals will come.

“It is just one of those things – if you over-think it, then it will never happen.”