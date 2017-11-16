Fleetwood midfield mature beyond our years, says Dempsey

Fleetwood’s current go-to midfield trio might have an average age of 21 but Kyle Dempsey says they have a senior mentality despite their youth.

At 22, Dempsey is set to make his 128th League appearance in Fleetwood’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Dempsey has been a virtual ever-present since arriving on loan from Huddersfield last season and has gone from strength to strength since making the move permanent in the summer.

And with Bobby Grant injured, Burnley 19-year-old Aiden O’Neill has stepped into the midfield alongside Dempsey and George Glendon, 22, who played his 50th game for the club at MK Dons on Saturday.

And head coach Uwe Rosler has other midfield options with Jack Sowerby and Markus Schwabl.

Dempsey, who picked up another Gazette man of the match award in the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons, says he is relishing his leadership role in the middle.

Ahead of the trip to stadium:mk, Dempsey said: “If you watch the way I play, I don’t really play like a 22-year-old because I have been fortunate to have so much experience.

“I think I have got to take responsibility in the middle and be the senior player

“There is Glenno, Aiden O’Neill and Sowerby, who is performing now, and we are classified as young players but I think our mentality doesn’t really show that – we are a good, senior-headed midfield.

“I have had a few different roles this season and I think I have adapted well to them.

“Glenno and Aiden do help your game because they are pretty similar to me – nice and aggressive. And they keep the ball well, so that helps me out in the midfield massively.”

Fleetwood have confirmed ticket details for their Emirates FA Cup second -round tie at home to Evo-Stik South Premier Division side Hereford on December 2.

Extended highlights of the match against The Bulls will be shown by the BBC.

Standing tickets are priced £13 (£9 for over-65s and students, £2 for under-16s). Seat tickets are priced £15 (£11 over-65s/students, £4 under-16s).

Tickets are on sale now from Highbury Stadium and season-ticket holders have until Friday, December 1 to claim their seats.

Ashley Nadesan scored four in the development squad’s 7-0 hammering of Carlisle in the Central League Cup. Gerard Garner scored two and an own goal completed the tally.