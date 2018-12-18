Fleetwood matchwinner Ched Evans surprised Burton Albion game was not called off after ‘worst weather conditions’ of career

His penalty secured all three points for Fleetwood Town against Burton Albion but forward Ched Evans is surprised the Highbury clash was not called off in conditions he dubbed the worst he has encountered.

Evans’ career began as a youth player in Rhyl back in 1999.

But the sleet, wind and bitterly cold temperatures in Fleetwood on Saturday were the worst the striker has experienced in the subsequent 19 years.

He managed to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, though he was surprised the game went the distance.

Evans said: “It is a positive result but they are the worst conditions I have ever played in in my life.

“It was not just the weather – it was the bitterness of the cold.

“I could not feel my hands, my feet, my face ... anything.

“To come away with three points was great but I’m surprised the game was not called off.

“We are really happy with the points and overall I think we deserved the win

“The weather played a massive part in the game but thankfully it was in our favour.

“The first pass was generally a fight ball due to the circumstances but overall I felt we created the better chances and deserved the win.”

Jake Buxton was the man to bring Evans (left) down and the goalscorer said Town have been too honest for their own good in the penalty area.

Speaking of the penalty, Evans said: “I think that he thought I was going to shoot first time.

“But I just opened up and he has just swiped me.

“As a team I feel we have been a bit too honest in and around the box, trying to stay on our feet and trying to score the perfect goal.

“In games like that you need a bit of good fortune and you need the ref to be strong.”