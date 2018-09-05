Fleetwood lose Burns red card appeal

Winger Wes Burns has been handed a three-match ban after Fleetwood Town were unsuccessful in their appeal against his red card in Saturday's home win over Bradford City.

Burns was sent off for a foul on Adam Chicksen in the 43rd minute. The score was locked at 1-1 when the Welshman was dismissed but Ash Hunter fired Town to victory with a goal in the 48th minute.

Referee Andy Haines' decision to send Burns off has been upheld, meaning the 23-year-old faces his first ever ban.

The forward's only previous red card, picked up against Rochdale last October, was rescinded when Fleetwood appealed.

Burns will miss Fleetwood's League One fixtures on the next three Saturdays: the trip to Sunderland, the home clash with Accrington Stanley and finally the visit to Southend United.

His suspension also includes Town's opening Checkatrade Trophy clash at home to Leicester City Under-21s next Tuesday.

Burns went off to a standing ovation on Saturday and thanked the fans for their support.

He said: "Delighted the boys got the three points today. We showed serious team spirit with 10 men.

"On a personal note it’s a tough lesson learned. Thank you everyone for showing your support, always appreciated."