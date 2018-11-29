Fleetwood forward Wes Burns reflects on FA Cup memories and Bristol City’s near giantkilling at West Brom

Wes Burns reflected on his FA Cup highlight, a near giantkilling with Bristol City at West Brom, and hopes to avoid an upset at non-league Guiseley with Fleetwood Town on Monday.

Wing wizard Burns, 24, was part of the Championship City side that nearly knocked the Premier League Baggies out in the third round in 2016.

Bristol were battling at the wrong end of the second tier but went toe-to-toe with their top-flight hosts.

Saido Berahino had given Tony Pulis’ side the lead but Jonathan Kodjia equalised on 74 minutes

Burns was introduced in the 82nd minute and was instrumental in helping City take the lead. He beat Jonny Evans and his right-wing cross found Luke Freeman. Ben Foster managed to save his effort but Kieran Agard was on hand to score.

But Steve Cotterill’s men could not hold on, James Morrison levelling in the 95th minute. The tie went to a replay at Ashton Gate, by which time Cotterill had been replaced.

Burns started the replay but that 1-0 defeat was to be one of his final games for City.

A loan spell to Fleetwood in the February was followed by one to Aberdeen before his permanent move to Town in January 2017.

And as Burns (right) aims to make it to the third round with Fleetwood, he reflected on that near upset three seasons ago.

Asked about his cup highlights, Burns said: “Playing away at West Brom with Bristol.

“We were 1-0 down, then 2-1 up but they equalised in the last minute to take it to a replay at Ashton Gate.

“It was not a giantkilling but it was good to take them back to Ashton Gate with a full-house, which was great.”

Town moved up to 12th in League One as Burns’ fifth goal of the season helped them to a 3-0 win over Coventry on Tuesday.

And he believes a good cup run can boost momentum and propel them furthre up the league table.

Given his own experiences of a near giantkilling, the Welshman says this will be the National League North side’s cup final.

He said: “We want to have a good cup run. Winning momentum is key for us.

“We need to put a run of games together that takes us further away from the bottom half and propels us towards the top half.

“It is one of those classic FA Cup fixtures. It is going to be like their cup final.

“We have got to go there, prepare properly and give them respect by playing our best football and putting on a good show.”