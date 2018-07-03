Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden enjoys Town history lesson as new kit is launched

He’s normally banging in the goals at Highbury, but Fleetwood hotshot Paddy Madden delved into history at the launch of the new club kit – one that celebrates the town’s maritime past.

Fishing and football are synonymous with Fleetwood and the footballers from Town swapped Highbury for history as they donned their new strip and got to grips with the town’s past.

Striker Madden, midfielder Kyle Dempsey, defender Ash Eastham and goalkeeper Alex Cairns took part in a different style of photo shoot.

Gone was the green screen and photo studio; instead the players modelled the new red and white Hummel strip in locations around the town as they got to know why the fans are dubbed the Cod Army.

The players met fishermen at the docks and had a guided tour round Fleetwood Museum in the Old Custom House.

The players got to see the 1893 Fleetwood-built fishing smack Harriet and posed with the vessel.

Danish brand Hummel are Town’s new kit suppliers and have designed a red and white kit with black on the collar and the brand’s trademark chevrons down the sleeves.

That celebration of the club’s past is featured on the strip, with an embossed anchor from the club crest on the reverse

And Dublin native Madden, 28, who joined the club from Scunthorpe in January, says it is important for a footballer to get to know the town they play for as they represent its people.

The forward said: “With each club I play for, I like to know what the town is all about.

“In the same way, if people came to Dublin I’d like to share the information with them. It is good to get to know the history of Fleetwood and it spurs you on that little bit more.”

Town are the only team in League One to wear a Hummel strip – Championship side Middlesbrough the only other English club to use the brand.

Cairns has a new green keeper’s kit, while the team’s new away kit will be a different colour than the blue one worn last season.

It will be revealed ahead of the friendly at Salford City on Friday, when Joey Barton’s men will wear it for the first time.

Barton’s side wore the new home kit for the first time in their training ground clash with National League North side Southport at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday.

And Madden added: “It is very nice. I feel comfortable in it and you like to be comfortable when you go out on the pitch to work, so it is an A plus from me!”

The new shirt can be pre-ordered at www.ftfcstore.com or from the club shop at Highbury.

The shirts will go on general sale at the shop and on-line from Monday July 16 at 4pm.

Adults shirts are priced at £40, juniors shirts £30 with full mini-kits £35 (shirt, shorts, socks for ages up to four).