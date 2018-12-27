Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden enjoys the luck of the Irish

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden revealed the secret of his two goals against Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.

Madden scored twice to make it 12 for the season in Town’s 3-0 victory at Highbury.

The 28-year-old Irishman admitted being on the scoresheet was written in the stars due to his family being over from Dublin for Christmas.

He said: “Christmas is important to spend with family.

“They were all here again and I said I’ve been trying to move them over because every time they come and watch I score!

“I will do well to move them over and bring them to every game.”

Nathan Sheron played a key role in setting Fleetwood on the road to victory as it was his left-footed cross from the right which teed up Madden to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Madden said: “Those are the balls I like, the early ones, because you can get a run on a defender and in the space in behind.

“I connected with it well and thankfully it has gone in.”