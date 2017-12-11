Fleetwood forward Devante Cole not on Championship club Millwall's radar

Fleetwood Town forward Devante Cole is reportedly sparking interest from Championship clubs but Millwall have ruled themselves out of January swoop.

A national newspaper linked Cole, 22, with a move to the Den but the South London Press reports that he is not on Neil Harris' radar.

The SLP reports the Lions are privately claiming that Cole is not a target for them at the start of 2018.

Fleetwood are braced for interest in the 22-year-old forward who is attracting interest from the higher divisions after netting ten goals in 24 appearances for Uwe Rosler's League One side.

Cole nearly left in the summer as he saw a deadline day move to Sheffield United collapse but he will not be following in Town full-back Conor McLaughlin's footsteps to the Den.