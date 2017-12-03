Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler's reaction to Fleetwood 1 Hereford 1

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says his men need to look at themselves and address why they could not beat non-league side Hereford at the first time of asking as they just escaped a giant killing.

Trainee teacher Calvin Dinsley schooled Town with a 23rd minute strike as the Southern Premier Division side roared towards an almighty upset.

Devante Cole scores

The curling effort was not as sublime as Ronnie Radford's 1972 strike that sent the Bulls on to a historic 2-1 slaying of high flying Newcastle but it was just as sweet for the midfielder and a team 89 places below Rosler's League One side.

Devante Cole spared Town's blushes with a fortuitous leveller in the 29th minute as Lewie Coyle's right wing cross bounced home off his chest.

Ash Hunter rattled the post with a late strike but Town had to settle for a replay at Hereford's Edgar Street with both clubs in the hat for tomorrow's draw as ball number 63.

A date is yet to be set for a replay with the possibility of the standard Tuesday December 12 date being switched to the Wednesday or Thursday if it is chosen to be televised.

Cole celebrates his goal with Lewie Coyle, Amari'i Bell and Ash Hunter

But before that Rosler says his team will have to take a look at themselves and address why they could not pass a team 89 places below them at the first time of asking.

He said: "We were desperate to put the game to bed today but it was not enough and we have to have a good look at ourselves and ask 'why not? Now we have to go down to Hereford."

Rosler switched up from a 3-5-2 to the 3-4-3 wing-back formation he started the season with.for this second round clash.

The German made four changes from the 0-0 derby day draw with Blackpool asChris Neal replaced rested shot-stopper Alex Cairns with Town's England U17 World Cup winner Billy Crellin also named on the bench.

Lewie Coyle recovered from a hand injury to start at right-wing back but finished the game on the left after Amari'i Bell picked up a dead leg in the second half.

Ash Hunter and Baily Cargill also came into the side with Cian Bolger, Jordy Hiwula and Jack Sowerby moving to the bench.

And Rosler says Town were the architects of their own downfall regarding Hereford's goal and says they created enough chances to win it in the second half.

He added: "We had complete control in the first half.

"In the first half they didn't cause us massive problems at all, we caused ourselves problems by allowing them to score the first goal.

"When you watch the goal back there are so many things we could have done better.

"Our goal was a great cross by Lewie Coyle and Devante was in the right place for a striker.

"In the second half the game got more open and we got more chances

"There were a lot of crosses inside, a shot on the post but it was not enough to win the game.

"I said to the players (before kick-off) if we get a clean sheet we will win this game. Unfortunately we could not keep that.

"We could not keep that clean sheet that is the most disappointing thing.

"Amari'i Bell's injury put us a little bit back but out of that up and down we got four or five good chances and did not use them.

"At the end of the day though congratulations to Hereford and well done to them."

Town are straight back at it with a Checkatrade Trophy game against Chesterfield at Highbury on Tuesday.

And Rosler says adding another game to the jam packed schedule is no problem so long as they do not ass to the injuries to Bobby Grant (knee) and Conor McAleny with Bell set to be back in action next week.

He said: "Amari'i Bell will be back next week there is no danger of that.

"I think probably the more games we play the better it is, as long as we are not adding more to our players in the treatment room.

"Last year we struggled against Southport, we needed two games, this year we struggled against Chorley so why not have two games against Hereford?

"As long as we go further, I take it."