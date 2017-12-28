Fleetwood boss Rosler will deal with social issues

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler wants the fans to know he will deal with the social media storm surrounding some of his players.

Devante Cole has faced criticism in recent weeks but responded by netting his 11th goal of the campaign in the 2-1 win at Oldham on Boxing Day.

After the game the forward uploaded a picture of himself with his hands in his ears captioned ‘block them out’.

The post did not go down well with the Cod Army.

Team-mate Kyle Dempsey also hit back on social media after a fan who accused the midfielder of not ‘turning up’.

In a tweet since deleted, Dempsey referred to the four man of the match awards he has won.

Rosler says he has been made aware of the accusations and ones levelled at Ash Hunter and Amari’i Bell and will address the matter when the players return to training on Friday.

Speaking to The Gazette on Thursday, he said: “I will deal with that situation but we are not in today.

“I’m not on social media. I got informed by the club but I will deal with the players and that situation when we are back in training on Friday.”