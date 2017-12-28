Fleetwood boss Rosler: Goal will boost Hunter’s confidence

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hopes Ash Hunter’s strike against Oldham gives the forward confidence as the New Year approaches.

Hunter, 22, scored his first goal since the 3-0 win at Bradford in September in Fleetwood’s 2-1 win on Boxing Day.

Rosler was pleased to see both Hunter and Devante Cole on target. He said: “The best medicine for strikers is goals.

“Ash was chasing that goal for a long time. He put himself under too much pressure. He is 22, he is still learning the game and how to deal with those situations.

“Now he has got the goal and it was good to see the strikers created the other goal between each other.

“That gives Ash a boost; it gives Devante a boost; it gives everyone a boost.”

The forward line has been boosted by Conor McAleny’s return from injury. The 25-year-old returned to the bench at Boundary Park, after an ankle injury flared up again and kept him out for two months.

Rosler is hopeful the former Everton forward can get some minutes under his belt at Bury tomorrow.

He said: “Conor trained on Wednesday really well. We had one group recovering and another group had a good session.

“He will definitely be in the match-day squad, I can tell you that already. Hopefully he will get minutes.”

One player who is also nearing a comeback is midfielder Bobby Grant.

The 27-year-old may not feature at Bury but is still expected to be around the dressing room, with Rosler hailing his commitment.

He added: “Bobby is in training. Every day he reaches a step closer to our team.

“He is out there and trained on Wednesday as well, so it will be not long before we are seeing him back.

“I think Bobby is an experienced player and he has been in the situation before.

“He realises that experienced players are needed. You need to be there for the younger ones, even when you are not playing, even when you are probably not in the squad. That is a part of being an experienced player and I’m very happy Bobby is doing that off his own bat.”

Grant addressed the players ahead of the Oldham game and Rosler added: “I did not tell him to do that.

“Nobody from the club told him to do that. He is just so committed.

“I think it will be appreciated by his team-mates and the staff because it is good to have people around like that.

“When things get difficult you see the people who are really committed, like he is, and try to give everybody a boost.”