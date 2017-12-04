Fleetwood boss Rosler focused on first hurdle Hereford after 'mouth-watering' FA Cup third round home draw with Vardy's Leicester

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says his men need to focus on getting the job done at Hereford before they can get excited about the potential return of ex-forward Jamie Vardy and his Leicester side in the FA Cup.

Town drew a mouthwatering home clash against the Premier League winners in the third round draw tonight but they still have to beat non-league side Hereford in a replay if they want to welcome now England forward Vardy back to Highbury.

League One side Town drew 1-1 with the Bulls on Saturday and are set to travel to Peter Beadle's Southern Premier Division side on the week commencing December 11.

Rosler says it is a great incentive for both sides, especially given Vardy's connection to the club and the fact Town have never faced a Premier League side competitively having lost against Championship opposition Blackpool (2012) and a replay clash with Bristol City (2017) in their only two previous appearances in the third round.

Vardy, 30, fired in 31 goals for Fleetwood in their 2011-12 Conference promotion campaign before sealing a switch to then Championship club Leicester.

Five years on and Vardy has numerous England caps under his belt and a Premier League winners medal to his name while Fleetwood have climbed up to the third tier.

But Rosler stressed a need to focus on the first hurdle - beating Hereford, one of four non-league teams left in the prestigious competition, next week at Edgar Street.

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette, he said: "It is a mouth watering tie and a great incentive for both teams.

"Especially for us given our history with the Jamie Vardy link and the fact we have never played a Premier League club (competitively) which is a fantastic

"But first and foremost we have to get past the first hurdle before we think about the second hurdle and Hereford is a big hurdle for us.

"The draw is an incentive for both teams and we need to make sure we are getting the job done."