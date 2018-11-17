Fleetwood 0 Walsall 0: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and Walsall manager Dean Keates react to the result

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was pleased from a defensive point of view but disappointed with his side's attack as they drew 0-0 with Walsall at Highbury.

It was Fleetwood's first clean sheet since they beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 at the start of October but leading scorer Paddy Madden, Ross Wallace and Ash Hunter all missed chances to clinch the three points for Town.

And though he was happy with the clean sheet Barton wanted more.

He said: "You look at the chances.

"Yes we have had to defend 13 corners but we did that manfully.

"On the balance of play Ross Wallace's chance - a great save from the keeper.

"Ash Hunter's chance nine times out of 10 he puts that in the back of the net but a really good block.

"Right at the end our leading goalscorer gets presented with a golden opportunity.

"Very unlike him that he misses the target.

"It was a scrappy game and it was going to be a bit of genius or taking one of those chances that decided it.

"Disappointing in one aspect but very pleasing from a defensive stamp."

Walsall boss Dean Keates also saw the clash as a missed opportunity for his side as he rued their wasted chances.

The Saddlers had 13 corners at Highbury but could not break the deadlock with Russell Martin and Jon Guthrie spurning free headers.

And Keates was disappointed they did not leave the Fylde coast with three points or score in front of the Sky cameras for this early kick-off.

He said: "We were fairly dominant in the first half.

"At half-time we had 10 corners and we added to that in the second half.

"Had two free headers disappointed we did not connect with them.

"Russ should have done better, John Guthrie should have done better.

"Second half Fleetwood the home team stepped up and created opportunities.

"We are disappointed from our side.

"On another day we could have had three points."