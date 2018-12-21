Farewell to Jim Strachan, one of Fleetwood's finest and most loyal players

Jim Strachan, one of Fleetwood’s most loyal football servants, has died at the age of 80.

Only Nathan Pond, Jack Ainscough and Percy Ronson played more games for Fleetwood than Strachan, who made 409 appearances over 15 years at the club and scored 111 goals.

He made his debut in 1955 as a 16-year-old against Wigan Athletic and played his final game at Morecambe in January 1970, when Fleetwood were in the Northern Premier League.

In more recent times Jim was an active and popular member of Former Players Association, regularly attending meetings until he became ill earlier this year.

Fleetwood Town vice-chairman Phil Brown said: “Jim was a legendary figure at our club and one of our finest ever players.

“In spite of his achievements, he was a quiet and modest man.

“But without exception everybody who played with him or watched him play told me what an outstanding player he was. He will be sadly missed by everybody who knew him.”

Jim’s son Mike also enjoyed a long career at the club, after it had been reborn as Fleetwood Town. He was part of the team that reached the 1985 FA Vase Final at Wembley Stadium.