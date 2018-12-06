Ex-Scunthorpe United Yeovil Town Carlisle United and current Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden hungry for more after scoring 100th goal in English football

Paddy Madden celebrated his 100th goal in his 306th game in English football at Guiseley last weekend – and at just 28 the Fleetwood striker is still hungry for more goals and more silverware.

Madden made it 10 for the season as he opened the scoring in Fleetwood’s 2-1 win in the FA Cup second round.

The Irish striker was signed from Scunthorpe with a goalscoring reputation in January last year, and with 16 goals from just 41 games at Highbury he has already lived up to his six-figure sum.

The forward has a scoring record of a goal every third game in English football since making the leap from Irish side Bohemians to Carlisle United in 2011.

Madden scored only twice in an injury-hit 20

months in Cumbria but on moving to Yeovil he wrote himself into club folklore.

His 21 goals in 46 games, initially on loan, included one at Wembley that sent the Glovers up to the Championship for the first time in 2013.

He moved on to Scun-thorpe the following January, making 184 appearances and scoring 59 goals before moving on to Fleetwood.

This term the striker is netting at a rate of just under a goal every second game, with 10 from 22.

With two promotions under his belt and a League One golden boot from his spell at Yeovil, Madden is now targeting more goals – and more trophies with Fleetwood Town.

But he says the important achievement was helping Town to the third round of the FA Cup – not his personal milestone.

The 28-year-old said: “It is good we got through to the third round of the FA Cup and a nice little added bonus for myself, 100 goals in English football.

“I’m just trying to get as many as I can. It is always nice to score goals but I want to win silverware too.

“If I can win a bit more silverware and get a lot more goals, I will be happy.”

Madden has also set himself a target not achieved by a Town player since Jamie Vardy in 2011-12.

He explained: “My aim for the season is 20 goals. I’m a 20-goal striker and I’m used to getting 20 goals.

“I’m feeling fit and back to my best. I feel I will definitely get to 20 if I stay injury-free!”

Of all his goals, that play-off final promotion-clincher is his favourite – a rarity in the fox in the box’s scrapbook as it was scored from outside the box.

Madden said: “The Wembley play-off final one is probably my best goal.

“It’s a bit surprising that I scored from outside the box, so that is probably why!”

Madden has netted in both this season’s FA Cup ties against non-league opponents Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

He enjoys playing at such grounds as they remind him of where he started in the Irish league.

“It is good to come back and play. It wakes you up,” Madden said.

“You are playing against real men and lads that are up for it.

“Guiseley came out the traps really early.

“It shook us up but it was important we got two early goals, like we did at Alfreton. That helped us.”