Eastham pleased not to avoid January speculation after signing new Fleetwood Town deal

Getting his new contract locked down was the best early Christmas present for Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham, who is relieved to have his future secured.

Eastham was one of three senior players in the final season of their current contract – fellow centre-half Cian Bolger and out of favour midfielder Bobby Grant are the others – but the 27-year-old has now committed himself to the club until 2021,

And Eastham was happy to avoid the speculation about his future in January.

He said: “You don’t want any headaches or questions being asked when the January transfer window is coming and you are entering the last six months of your contract.

“It is something I wanted to get done early enough to concentrate on keeping improving, progressing and performing to take this club where we want to go.”

And Eastham explained how it feels to know your contract is up in the summer..

He said: “I suppose if you are playing week in, week out and you hear murmurs that this club or that might be interested, then some players maybe got their heads swayed.

For me it was important to lock it down because I enjoy being a part of this club.

“I would not be staying here if I did not think this is going to be a successful football club. I want to continue my personal growth as a player by being a part of a successful team, so I believe this is the right place for me to keep going in the direction I want to.

I feel it is a place that has developed to be my home over the last couple of years. I feel I have grown as a player here and can be successful here.

“I’m really delighted to get that wrapped up. It is put to bed now and we move on to keep building this club.”