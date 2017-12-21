Dempsey urges Cod Army to power Fleetwood back to winning ways

Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey has called on the fans to stick by them as they bid to end a league run that has seen them win just one of their last 11 league games when they host Gillingham on Friday.

The Cod Army will need to get to Highbury earlier for a 7pm kick-off tomorrow and Dempsey wants them to help Uwe Rosler’s side rediscover that winning form.

Town’s last home clash saw them let slip a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Peterborough on Sunday.

Dempsey understands why some may be upset but has asked them to help them rediscover the spirit that saw them surpass last Gllingham last term when he scored a last-gasp winner.

He said: “I think the fans got a bit upset in the way in which we finished the game.

“I think they have just got to stick by us like they did last season because they give us that extra lift and got us through some games last year where we were nicking the winners.

“They have just got to keep doing that this year and get us out of this little bad form we are in and get us back into winning ways.

“Once we get that feeling back we know we can deliver on the pitch.

“I think it is a confidence boost for us, we need the wins and to get back to winning ways.

“If we do that then we will start climbing back up the table where we belong.

“If we deliver, we can beat Gillingham and that is all we need to do, stick to our game plan and get the win.”Dempsey’s last goal for Town was against Gillingham in April with a 3-2 win at Priestfield keeping their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Though it wasn’t to be the 22-year-old says that sunny day in Kent is one of the highlights of his career to date.

He said: “When we went to 2-2 we always knew we had that chance of just nicking that late winner.

“It dropped to me nicely, I’ve tucked it away and it went to the last game of the season but obviously Bolton won and we went into the play-offs. That goal is one of the best moments of my career.”

Hopefully the Town fans will be in a celebratory mood at full-time as the club will be hosting their annual Christmas party for the Cod Army in Jim’s Bar after the game.

All supporters are welcome and they are encouraged to head over to the bar after the final whistle to celebrate the final home game of 2017 with a live German Oompah Band.

There will also be a DJ set and a rattle with German beer and Gluhwein (mulled wine) available for purchase on the night.

Entry is by donation with all money going to Prostate Cancer UK and the bar is also open during the day from 1pm onwards.

For further information contact: 01253 775080.