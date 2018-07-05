Defender Lewis Baines signs new Fleetwood deal

Defender Lewis Baines has signed a new two-year deal with Fleetwood Town

The 19-year-old central defender was given his first professional contract last summer.

He made his senior debut in last season's Checkatrade Trophy win over Carlisle United and had successful loan spells with non-league clubs Bamber Bridge and Ashton United.

Baines feels those loans have served him well. He told the club's website: "When I look at where I was then compared to where I am now, I feel a different player, so my time away really has benefited me.

“The gaffer (Joey Barton) speaks really highly of the young players at this club and has integrated us into the first-team training sessions and that will only help us.

“The aim for me over the next two years is to continue working hard and hopefully be a part of the first-team squad."