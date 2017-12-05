Date revealed for Fleetwood's televised FA Cup second round replay at Hereford

Fleetwood Town's FA Cup second round replay at Hereford will be televised and take place on Thursday December 14.

Town drew 1-1 with the Southern Premier Division side on Saturday and now with a 'mouth-watering' chance of hosting Premier League side Leicester City in the third round the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

That Thursday fixture date means Town's League One clash with Peterborough has been moved back a day from Saturday December 16 to Sunday December 17.

Due to the fixture being a late addition to the festive fixture list Town chairman Andy Pilley has offered an early Christmas present to all Fleetwood fans - free tickets and travel to Edgar Street.

That offer only applies to those who travel on the official supporters coaches for the game, which will depart Highbury Stadium at 2pm Thursday December 14.

For those not travelling on the supporters coach, tickets are still available free of charge to fans with a previous purchase history.

Tickets and coach travel will go on sale on Thursday December 7 (9am).

For further details on the offer or the match, please contact the ticket office on: 01253 775080.