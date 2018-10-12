Craig Morgan eager to develop double-act with Ash Eastham in Fleetwood defence

He’s back from injury and Fleetwood Town skipper Craig Morgan is eager to nurture his blossoming central defensive partnership with Ash Eastham.

The duo were first combined by boss Joey Barton for Town’s second game of the season, the 2-0 win at Oxford United.

Fleetwood have not lost in League One with the duo paired together at the back. However, Town did not win during Morgan’s four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

He returned for the second half of last weekend’s 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers – Town’s first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw at Charlton in August.

Now Morgan hopes to continue to develop his partnership with Eastham when Shrewsbury Town visit Highbury tomorrow.

The skipper said:: “I think anyone would say a settled team is better. You are building relationships with certain centre-halves.

“Myself and Ash have got a good understanding. It has worked well for the team and long may it continue.”

As for the secret of the partnership’s success, Morgan added: “It is a strange one. It can just happen.

“We sort of understand each other’s game and we want to help each other.

“All through my career you get put together with another centre-half, and a manager will say this is going to work and it doesn’t. Then all of a sudden it will get changed in a training session and two people you would not expect to work together do.

“Sometimes there is no explanation.

“It took me a bit of time to get going at the start of the season but I’m happy with how I’ve done.”

Morgan played the first half and Eastham the second in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Rochdale.

Morgan added: “The Tuesday 45 was important. I had only trained once before the Saturday game. It was not the plan to bring me on at Doncaster, but the way the injuries and the game panned out the gaffer asked if I could go on. I said, ‘Yeah, whatever’ and it was good to get 45 on Tuesday.

“I’ve trained fully since and hopefully I will be selected on Saturday.”

As for the injury, he said: “It was a bit frustrating but I’m back early, which is great. I’ve worked really hard with the medical team and the fitness coaches, and I managed to cut a couple of weeks off the (expected recovery) time, so I’m really happy with that.

“It is not great when you are not playing but you have to do your bit. You are still around the lads, so you have to be positive and help them prep for the game.”