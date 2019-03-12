Coventry City 2 Fleetwood Town 1: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 defeat at Coventry City.

Alex Cairns 5

Could have done better with the first goal but was put in an awkward position by Lewie Cairns' back pass. Other than that not much to do.

Wes Burns 5

Back at right back but made more of an attacking impact when pushed up into a forward role. Could have closed down Hiwula quicker for his goal.

Harry Souttar 6

Probably Town's best defender but not his best performance in a Town shirt. Made some vital clearances and interceptions but could be more of a threat on set-pieces.

Ash Eastham 5

Looked unusually shaky on the ball with some of his clearances.

Lewie Coyle 5

Put Cairns in trouble with that tame back pass in the opening stages for the first goal. Played out of position at left-back and looked better at right back.

Jason Holt 5

A lot of running but again no end product. Gave the ball away too often.

Nathan Sheron 5

Did not grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Needs to make more of an impact when given the start.

Ross Wallace 5

Some intelligent balls but also a lot of miss-placed passes. Not his best game.

Ashley Nadesan 6

Looked bright on his return to the starting line-up. Some good attacking and created chances for himself and the other front three. But still need more end product from him.

Ched Evans 7

Fleetwood's best player on the night. A real captain's performance. Could have done better with some of his chances but lead from the front well.

Paddy Madden 5

Wasted numerous chances that he would normally gobble up. For once he did not pack his shooting boots, needs to take those chances.

Jack Sowerby on for Sheron 46 6 Bright and when he had grown into the half made an impact to try and aid Town's attack

Ash Hunter 6 on for Ross Wallace 69 6 Reignited Fleetwood's attack. Created chances and had chances, looked hungry.

Ryan Rydel 6 on for Nadesan 76 6 On at left-back and looked strong defensively and bright in attack