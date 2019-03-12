Coventry City 2 Fleetwood Town 1: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 defeat at Coventry City.
Alex Cairns 5
Could have done better with the first goal but was put in an awkward position by Lewie Cairns' back pass. Other than that not much to do.
Wes Burns 5
Back at right back but made more of an attacking impact when pushed up into a forward role. Could have closed down Hiwula quicker for his goal.
Harry Souttar 6
Probably Town's best defender but not his best performance in a Town shirt. Made some vital clearances and interceptions but could be more of a threat on set-pieces.
Ash Eastham 5
Looked unusually shaky on the ball with some of his clearances.
Lewie Coyle 5
Put Cairns in trouble with that tame back pass in the opening stages for the first goal. Played out of position at left-back and looked better at right back.
Jason Holt 5
A lot of running but again no end product. Gave the ball away too often.
Nathan Sheron 5
Did not grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Needs to make more of an impact when given the start.
Ross Wallace 5
Some intelligent balls but also a lot of miss-placed passes. Not his best game.
Ashley Nadesan 6
Looked bright on his return to the starting line-up. Some good attacking and created chances for himself and the other front three. But still need more end product from him.
Ched Evans 7
Fleetwood's best player on the night. A real captain's performance. Could have done better with some of his chances but lead from the front well.
Paddy Madden 5
Wasted numerous chances that he would normally gobble up. For once he did not pack his shooting boots, needs to take those chances.
Jack Sowerby on for Sheron 46 6 Bright and when he had grown into the half made an impact to try and aid Town's attack
Ash Hunter 6 on for Ross Wallace 69 6 Reignited Fleetwood's attack. Created chances and had chances, looked hungry.
Ryan Rydel 6 on for Nadesan 76 6 On at left-back and looked strong defensively and bright in attack