Could new Fleetwood signing Ross Wallace make his debut at Southend United?

Winger Ross Wallace could make his Fleetwood Town debut at Southend United after officially joining the club today.

Wallace, 33, has been training with the club after leaving Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

The triallist scored for Town in the 3-1 Lancashire Senior Cup win over AFC Fylde on Tuesday but the other triallist, Ryan Taylor, is yet to secure a permanent deal.

Now ex-PNE, Burnley and Sunderland man Wallace could go straight into contention to feature for Barton's side at Roots Hall if they get clearance from the EFL.

Barton said: “We are delighted to bring a player of Ross’ quality into our squad.

“He has been with us for the last couple of weeks, and we are pleased to have fought off competition from numerous other clubs to secure his signature.”