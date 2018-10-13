Consistency is crucial for Fleetwood Town’s players

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has called for more consistency if his players are to challenge at the right end of the table.

Barton has guided Town to 10th place in his opening 12 league games in charge.

As they prepare to host last season’s surprise promotion contenders Shrewsbury Town, Barton wants to see improvements in his players.

He said: “You always want to win as much as possible at home. I think on the whole, the Wimbledon game aside, they have seen a side that has come and had a go.

“The team is a very genuine team where the lads try and give their all.

“I spoke when I came in about sharing similar values of the town.

“It is important that the people of the town can recognise a lot of their principles in the football team.

“We want the team to be competitive, on the front foot and trying to win games.

“So far we have not reached the level I think we can.

“Away from home, for whatever reason, we have – on occasions – been at a high level of performance.

“I have no doubt that if the lads keep doing what they have been doing, that will flip on its head.

“The fans have been with the team, stuck with the team when it has not been the most enjoyable – but they have stuck with us.

“I think they know this Fleetwood side is capable of really good things.

“I don’t want to get drawn into what has gone on before but it is a learning curve.

“It is a hugely competitive league and we have to make sure that we keep doing what we are doing because we have put some really good sides to the sword; we have to improve vastly if we want to be promotion contenders.”