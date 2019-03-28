Clint Hill: We'd love Stoke City star Harry Souttar to stay at Fleetwood Town

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town would love to secure the services of loan defender Harry Souttar for next season.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his eight games since signing from Stoke City and Town first- team coach Hill would love Souttar (above) to remain at Highbury.

The Australia U23 prospect signed in January for the rest of the season, helping Town to achieve four wins and as many clean sheets.

Unlike the rest of Town’s squad, Souttar did not have last weekend off due to the postponement of their match against Sunderland.

The 6ft 6in centre-half jetted off to Cambodia to feature for Australia in their bid to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Aberdeen-born defender qualifies for Australia through his mother, though he could still make himself available for Scotland’s senior side and follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Hearts defender John.

Souttar helped the Socceroos to a 6-0 win over a Chinese Taipei youth team and a 2-2 draw with South Korea.

Now he is back at Highbury and preparing to return to League One action at Accrington Stanley on Saturday. And for Hill, Souttar is an old head on young shoulders.

He said: “It is like he has been here for years – very mature performances.

“He has made a big contribution on and off the pitch. He is older than his years.

“Harry has settled into the physicality of the league and technically he is a very good player. We are very pleased and very lucky to have him.

“We’d love to have him next year but we will have to work on that. He has been a great addition to the squad.”