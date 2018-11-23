Clint Hill hopeful Fleetwood trio Lewie Coyle, Ash Eastham and Paddy Madden can avoid booking and a ban at Plymouth Argyle

Fleetwood Town assistant manager Clint Hill is hopeful that Lewie Coyle, Ash Eastham and Paddy Madden will all avoid picking up a yellow card which would mean a suspension at Plymouth tomorrow.

Striker Madden, full-back Coyle and centre-half Eastham are all on four yellows.

So far this season five cautions have triggered a one-match suspension but after this weekend players will not be banned until they collect 10 bookings.

However, if Madden, Coyle or Eastham are booked tomorrow, they will have to sit out Tuesday’s home clash with Coventry.

Hill says the squad is fully fit but he is keen for the trio in suspension danger to get over this barrier.

Joey Barton’s number two said: “It seems we have a clean bill of health really but we have a few lads on a few yellow cards.

“We have to get them through one more game before it goes to 10.

“We want the lads to be aggressive. We want them to be committed but there has got to be discipline too.

“A few of the lads on four bookings got them really early in the season.

“They have done well to curb that over -xuberance and hopefully can get through one more game.”

Town are second-bottom of the discipline table with 53 cautions and four red cards – only Doncaster Rovers have a worse record.

Ash Hunter has been banned already for racking up five yellows, while Hill himself saw red in the derby win over Blackpool but had that ruling overturned.

Hill feels Town are now playing with controlled aggression after a flurry of cards at the start of the season.

He added: “We want our players to be competitive because you want to win the game.

“I’m not going to try to take that off them but it needs to be on a bed of discipline.

“There is a line you can’t really cross.

“Early on (in the season) everyone was keen to impress and they were going to try and find the guidelines.

“I think everyone has reacted really well to it over the last month or two.”