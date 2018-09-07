Ched Evans hails wingers for his flying start at Fleetwood

He’s scored five goals already and Fleetwood hotshot Ched Evans says wing-power and the classic 4-4-2 formation are key to his electric start at Town

READ MORE: Loans a great move for Fleetwood's top prospects says academy chief Ciaran Donnelly

The on-loan Sheffield United striker has been involved in eight of Town’s 11 league goals in their opening six games.

And 29-year-old Evans (above) credits a shift from 4-3-3 in that 5-0 demolition of Scunthorpe for his goal-den start.

But with Paddy Madden, Wes Burns and Ash Hunter scoring two league goals each, Evans says this is no one-man show as Town aim to keep their unbeaten start on the road intact at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Evans said: “Goals are flowing at the moment and I think that’s because the performances are too.

“It’s not just me – with the likes of Ash Hunter, Kyle Dempsey, Wes Burns, Dean Marney and Paddy Madden you have people in the team who are going to get you goals.

“For me, as long as we perform right as a team the goals will always come.”

Seven of those 11 goals followed the switch in formation and Evans is pleased to be building a partnership with Madden.

Evans says Hunter and Burns’ switch to the wings has helped, though the latter’s red card against Bradford last weekend will force boss Joey Barton to alter a side unchanged since that Scunthorpe thrashing.

The striker said: “We played 4-3-3 at the start of the season. Against Wimbledon it was a bit of a stalemate, then we switched to 4-4-2.

“When I play in a front two it gives me a lot more space to make a different move or to get into a position I need to.

“And you have two flying machines on the wing, which is always going to help.

“Wes will be missing but you look at the depth in the squad. The players you can put in are game-changers as well.

“If you look at the squad and the players we have on the bench, we have really good strength in depth.”

Evans says fellow Welshman Burns will learn from the first red card of his career.

He explained: “At the time it happened, I felt it was a bit of a silly tackle but on reflection I don’t actually think it was a red card – the momentum has taken him through.

“We went out and got the three points for Wes and luckily there was no backlash.

“He will be out for three games now. It’s a case of an arm round him but he will learn from his mistakes.”