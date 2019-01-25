Ched Evans believes Fleetwood Town must build from the back

Fleetwood Town forward Ched Evans wants to build on a blank blueprint as he targets more clean sheets.

Town have racked up the goals this year with Evans at the double in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Evans now wants Town to build on that when they host Scunthorpe United.

He said: “The atmosphere is good. There is always a buzz.

“You can see when we go out and play in the first half of games that we are always up for it, we are always winning.

“We are always scoring goals; I think the key for us going forward now is keeping that back door shut and not conceding as many goals.

“If you look at the stats we generally score most games and we just have to work on it.”

Now the 30-year-old is hungry for more and wants Town to go on a run.

He said: “That has been the thing this season.

“We have strung a couple of wins together but we have not been on a run.

“We have got some home games coming up and I think we generally are good at home.

“It is just seeing the game out that we need to work on.”