Checkatrade is first job for Uwe’s Fleetwood team

They might potentially have an FA Cup third round date with Jamie Vardy’s Leicester on the horizon but right now Fleetwood’s focus is on tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy home clash with League Two side Chesterfield.

Town would reach the quarter finals of the Checkatrade if they beat the Spireites, while an FA Cup replay at non-league Hereford next week stands in the way of a first-ever competitive meeting with a Premier League side – in this case 2015-16 champions Leicester and their England striker Vardy, who Town sold to them for £1m in 2012.

But Uwe Rosler is taking it one game at time and will be fielding a mix of first team and development squad players tonight, urging them all to put themselves in the frame for Saturday’s crunch League One clash away to leaders Wigan.

He wants his players to follow the example of Wes Burns, who scored in all three group games and has started the last two league matches.

As Town enter the knockout stages of the competition, Rosler said: “We use Wes as an example for our players. He has shown in that competition. He took it absolutely seriously.

“We would not be capable of winning three games out of three if we were not really committed to the cause. Wes showed real quality and ability in those games and he has got regular starting and playing time.

“Wes has put himself in a position were we can use him not only up front but also in a wing-back formation.”

Town’s last win was against Carlisle in this competition almost a month ago and Rosler said: “We will address the game the same way we addressed the group games. It will be a mixed team and a great opportunity for everybody involved to get competitive minutes and put themselves forward for Wigan.

“For us it is important that we measure our development players on these sort of games because that is the closest you can get to League One level.

“We have a chance and I’m looking forward to how our players express themselves.

“We were hoping to win against Hereford and that did not go to plan. Hopefully we can do that now against Chesterfield.

It will be tough because we field a few younger players, but we did the same thing against Morecambe and against Carlisle away. We have already done better in this competition than last year.

“We take every game seriously and we want to win every one.”