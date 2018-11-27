Chairman Andy Pilley backs Fleetwood Town supporters’ club

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley believes their new supporters club will help the football club and its fans join together to make improvements on and off the pitch.

The Fleetwood Town Official Supporters’ Club (FTOSC) is a members’ organisation led by a committee.

Its main aims and objectives are to take a positive and enthusiastic role, promoting and providing the strongest possible support to Fleetwood – whatever the fortunes of the club may be – as well as bringing supporters closer to the football club and enhancing their matchday experience.

And Pilley (pictured) has urged the Cod Army to join the organisation.

He wrote: “It gives me great pleasure to endorse The Fleetwood Town Official Supporters’ Club (FTOSC).

“The FTOSC is properly recognised by the club and works together with Fleetwood Town FC and other organisations to improve supporters’ experiences and allow them to feel part of our great football club.

“I have always felt that there is a need for the club to get closer to the fans, so we can work together in a way that will positively affect all of us both on and off the pitch.

“I am certain that the FTOSC will be able to help with this essential part of being a Fleetwood Town supporter.

“The committee are all volunteers and would appreciate your help to make this a success, and I urge you to join the FTOSC, show your support and allow us to try and give something back.

“Please give your support to allow the committee to plan events that will ensure your membership fee is value for money and therefore make your matchday experience a better one.

“We have an amazing football club and this is another step in bringing everyone closer together, allowing us all to move forward in the same direction and improve the experience of our supporters in a positive way.”

For more details visit the FTOSC table in Jim’s Bar after home games or contact bernard.noble@sky.com