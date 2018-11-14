Bury 3 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury.

Paul Jones 4.5

Alex Cairns will not be losing sleep after this performance.

Gethin Jones 4.5

Like Long did not take the chance to push forward his cause for a start on Saturday. Allowed too many crosses in. Disappointing.

Cian Bolger 6

Made some strong blocks and gave his all. Did his cause no harm.

Nathan Sheron 6

Back in defence but he has impressed more in midfield in recent weeks.

Eddie Clarke 5

Like Jones should have stopped more crosses and did not take his chance.

Harrison Biggins 6

Much improved in the second half, got on the ball more, showed more attacking intent.

James Wallace 6

Like Biggins a better second half. Needs to show more of that ingenuity throughout the 90.

Ryan Taylor 6

Set-piece delivery always a threat. Easing his way back from injury.

Kyle Dempsey 7

Got his goal and looked a threat on the attack. You could tell he wanted to fight for the shirt and push his way into contention.

Ged Garner 6

Gave away the penalty, will learn from and worked hard after to make up for his error.

Long 4.5

Barely posed a threat and did not take his chance to force his way into contention. A disappointing showing.

Lewis Baines on for Clarke 44 6 One of Town's promising youngsters. Bright showing.

Conor McAleny on for Long 46 7 Made a real difference when he came on. Could tell his a Championship class player playing against a League Two side. Just needs to stay fit.

Dean Marney on for G Jones 46 6 Easing way back from injury showed flashes of class, like McAleny gave Fleetwood an edge in the second half.