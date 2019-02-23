Burton Albion 0 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Alex Cairns 7

Bounced back from the Luton mistake with another top class performance. Made a fine fingertip save to thwart Akins.

Wes Burns 7

Back at right-back and put in another good performance. Great awareness with the cross-field ball to tee-up Paddy Madden for the Nadesan goal. Some vital interceptions and more attacking license in the second half BUT should have picked up Harness for his chance late on.

Harry Souttar 8

Three clean sheets from his four appearances is no fluke. The Cod Army sang his name at the final whistle after another solid, impressive and Championship class showing from the Stoke loan star. He came from nowhere in injury time to recover and block Harness' effort to secure the three points. What a difference he has made to the side.

Ash Eastham 7

Another captain's performance. Like Souttar some vital headers and clearances and you can see him leading and talking to his team mates to ensure clarity. It looks like he has been playing alongside Souttar all season, an almost telepathic partnership.

James Husband 6

A tough first half for the Town full-back. Husband was targeted by Burton with both Akins and Harness asking questions. He improved his game in the second half.

Jason Holt 6

A number of vital interceptions as he linked defence and attack. Improved but would still like to see more end product.

Jack Sowerby 6

Playing the holding role but looked more comfortable when moved over when Sheron came on to take that spot. He's got an attacking mindset and needs to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Lewie Coyle 7

It was nearly the day that Coyle broke his goal duck but he saw the ball fizz past the post. A new role on the right of the midfield three, he made some strong interceptions and also showed attacking initiative. Interesting to see how that role develops.

Ashley Nadesan 7

Finally got his first Fleetwood Town goal after a three year wait! Great positioning and instinctive finish to convert Madden's cross in the second half. Hopefully that will give him the confidence to kick on as he took too many touches at times in the first half and could have passed more.

Ched Evans 6

Another quiet afternoon for Evans but not through fault of trying. Like Luton Burton did not give him a sniff until Town had got their goal in the second half. Then the forward had more room to get on the ball. Another good shift.

Paddy Madden 7

Worked his socks off yet again. Pivotal to Fleetwood's counter attacking set-up and a great unselfish cross from the left to tee up Nadesan. A thorn in Burton's side and defensively strong too.

Ash Hunter on for Nadesan 7 62

Nearly another top class goal as his thunderous strike from outside the box threatened to break the bar. Gave Town a renewed threat on the counter.

Nathan Sheron on for Holt 7 72

Brought a calmness to the midfield. He is pushing for a start against Gillingham.

Harrison Biggins on for Sowerby 6 89

Too late for him to make an impact.