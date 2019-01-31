Bolton Wanderers launch bid to sign Fleetwood Town's on-loan Sheffield United striker Ched Evans after Sunderland interest fades

Fleetwood Town are set for another agonising wait over whether Ched Evans will remain at Highbury as Championship club Bolton Wanderers are the latest club bidding to sign the Sheffield United loanee.

The 30-year-old has netted 12 times for Town during the first half of a season-long loan from the Blades.

Sunderland had been linked with a move for the striker but the Gazette understands that Bolton is the latest club intent on luring away the Welshman.

The Blades would have to recall Evans from his season long loan at Highbury and then secure a fresh deal with the Wanderers.

However, with the 11pm transfer deadline ticking down Town boss Joey Barton is hopeful of retaining Evans' services.

He told the Gazette: "As far as I know there will not be any recall of Ched from them (United); never say never because you never know what football entails.

"He has been good for us and he is playing, so I think we'd expect him to stay for the rest of the season.

"It has not been finalised yet but we are hoping that is the case and that Sheffield United do not see it in their plans to recall him.

"Obviously if they get a number of injuries that situation changes. Fingers crossed we get the opportunity to keep him until the end of the season."