Biggins: It’s early days in Fleetwood Town’s season

Harrison Biggins insists Fleetwood Town’s promotion hopes have not been derailed despite back-to-back defeats.

The midfielder netted his first career goal against former club Barnsley as Town were beaten 3-1 at Highbury on Saturday

The 22-year-old was one of the six changes boss Joey Barton made from Fleetwood’s 1-0 defeat at Southend United seven days earlier.

He marked his first league start of the season by opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

However, two defensive errors saw Jacob Brown and Kieffer Moore put Barnsley ahead before half-time with Mamadou Thiam wrapping up victory in injury-time.

The focus now switches to Tuesday’s game with Wycombe Wanderers with Biggins still bullish as to what Town can achieve this season.

He said: “I think we can go all the way.

“We were saying a few weeks ago that it is there for us.

“I think the last two results would knock the stuffing out of some teams but I think, still, we believe we can go all the way.

“No team goes a full season without losing so we have just got to bounce back.

“We will dust ourselves down, come in Monday, look where we can hurt them and go again on Tuesday.”

It was only Biggins’ third league start for Town, having joined them from Stocksbridge Park Steels in 2017 after being released by Barnsley just before he turned 18.

Despite the defeat, he admitted it was nice to score his first career goal against the club that let him go.

He said: “I’m delighted to get that out of the way; I can’t remember a lot of it, it was a bit of a blur.

“I think everyone would say the same though that the result is the main thing.

“It made it that little bit sweeter scoring against them, but whoever the goal came against, I would have the same feeling I think.

“I feel as though last season I did really well when I played in the league.

“I’ve had quite a lot of cup games inbetween; it is tough for someone to play week in, week out.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard.”

Injuries meant Biggins was brought in as Town changed to a 4-3-3 line-up with first starts for new signings Ryan Taylor and Ross Wallace.

Wes Burns returned from suspension, James Husband recovered from sickness and Tommy Spurr also returned.

Ash Hunter (suspension), Paddy Madden and Dean Marney (injured) were out with Cian Bolger, Gethin Jones and Kyle Dempsey on the bench.

Spurr came off and Evans (shoulder) is also a doubt for Tuesday with Conor McAleny and Craig Morgan in the treatment room.

Biggins now hopes that his first league start of the season is followed by a second against Wycombe.

“Hopefully but that is not my decision,” he said.

“Personally I have waited a while for that start.

“As a team we need to pick results up, unfortunately we lost.

“Tuesday is a great chance to bounce back.

“There are a lot of players that want to play football and who have done really well over the last few weeks, so we will have to wait and see what happens on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of us wanting to play football but thankfully my chance has come early enough.

“Hopefully I have put a marker down.”